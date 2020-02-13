Benahavis Art in Action a Huge Success!

So many artists, so little time – at least that’s what it felt like last Sunday in the beautiful village of Benahavis. The village of Benahavis is no stranger to artists, whether sculptors, painters and the like. The Benahavis Art Society is one prime example – The Arts Society in Spain takes interest in the fine arts and has a huge following among expatriates in Southern Spain. This interest, as you can well imagine, has led to the creation of societies in Fuengirola, Nerja, San Roque, Gibraltar and Javea.

Thanks to The Benahavis Art Society, events like last Sundays’ Art in Action, hosted by the Gran Hotel Benahavis, featured a galaxy of artists that included resin artists, portrait artists, unique portraits for pets, art photography and more.

Local Marbella Resin Artist Displays Stunning Canvas’ So Unique, You Can’t Match It!

Epoxy Resin Art on Canvas by Jordanne Morris

Jordanne Morris is a local artist with a talent for resin! She specialises in home decor, however, has now began exploring other unique and stunning ways to use epoxy resin on everyday items.

All of Jordannes’ art pieces are made just the way you like it, which gives you the opportunity to choose your own colour palette and canvas size. This means you can fill all those blank walls to suit your personal tastes and interior style.

She’s also able to recreate art pieces that you may have already seen, so if you have something in mind but can’t seem to find it, you can reach out to Jordanne by visiting her website, www.madetomeasureart.com

Resin Art by Jordanne Morris – Epoxy resin on everyday items, Lazy Susan’s, Serving Trays, Cheese boards, and more

Ireneo Ruiz – The Emotion Artist

Search deeper – Ireneo Ruiz is an artist of emotions

Ireneo is an artist of emotions, an honest painter, so to speak, and a man who has a flair for expressing what he is feeling at the time. His most comfortable style is is Neo surrealism or as Ireneo likes to call it “IreNeosurrealism”.

His exhibition, aptly titled “Reflexiones a Corazon Abierto (open reflections of the heart)” includes a micro-gestural theatre performance, looks at the eternal concept of falling in and out of love, duality, contradiction, pain, romanticism, the inevitable, the ephemeral.

Currently, Ireneo is currently focusing on an international market and is working hand in hand with his representative Jenny Langston, who has initiated possible exhibitions in Wroclaw, Poland and Broadway, England.

Check out his website: ireneoruiz.mystrikingly.com

Email: ireneopinturas@gmail.com

Tel: +34 633 919 677

Painted Pooches, Pussy cats & Ponies

Glenda Lyons creates individual images of your pet or pets. These stunning and heartfelt paintings are not merely a representation, but quite simply, a work of art.

Her artistic approach to pet portraits expresses and visualises your pets in an emotional onset of colours and style. She can print any animal you may have as a pet including dogs, cats, horses, birds, even guinea pigs or pigs.

You can contact Glenda through mobile at +34 678 301 508; emai: glenda.lyons@icloud.com or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/artbyglendalyons/ , as well as on Twitter and Instagram.

Art in Action – An Exciting Day All Around for Everyone

The day not only brought significant talent with local artists, it also brought educational tools for the kids, live entertainment, lots of drink, good food and plenty of the south of Spain’s perpetual sunshine.

More over, this years Art in Action was the greatest turnout of visitors we’ve ever seen! Check out more fun images below…

Children participating in art workshops.

Children preparing to paint masterpieces for the art contest.

Live entertainment for many guests!

