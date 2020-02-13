So many artists, so little time – at least that’s what it felt like last Sunday in the beautiful village of Benahavis. The village of Benahavis is no stranger to artists, whether sculptors, painters and the like. The Benahavis Art Society is one prime example – The Arts Society in Spain takes interest in the fine arts and has a huge following among expatriates in Southern Spain. This interest, as you can well imagine, has led to the creation of societies in Fuengirola, Nerja, San Roque, Gibraltar and Javea.

Thanks to The Benahavis Art Society, events like last Sundays’ Art in Action, hosted by the Gran Hotel Benahavis, featured a galaxy of artists that included resin artists, portrait artists, unique portraits for pets, art photography and more.

Future Talent at Art in Action

Not only did we have many talented artists in attendance at the event, we also held a contest for some very talented kids. At the event, kids were offered a great set of educational tools to promote the arts, seeking out the best of the best amongst children.

The idea for the “Children’s Art Challenge” first started when a display of children’s work was organised by de la Frontera in a youth club at San Roque. The event encourages youth to enjoy and appreciate art, and considering this is the Arts Society ethos, it was decided to incorporate a competition into the exhibition.

From the very beginning of Art in Action and the Art’s Society, Swan’s International School and Laude International have been participating from the start. While, the British International School has been involved for three years. The Art’s Society gives the schools the themes for the upcoming season, so that they can adapt them into the curriculum. Head of Art, Mike Foley of Swan’s says they are a great stimulus to research for teachers and students alike.

The students are aged 11 – 14 and 24 finalists are selected by the schools. The judging takes part on the day. The winner’s image goes on the front cover of next season’s brochure. In addition the students get 300 Euros generously donated by Blevins Franks. All the finalists get a congratulations certificate.





Lisbela Sampaio Dos Santos Oliveira for Laude International – Art: History of Wine

Alexandra Bugera for BSM – Art: Oscar Wilde Quotation

Maria Rose Rambla for Swans Interntaional – Art: Goya

Special mention for digital technique

Local Marbella Resin Artist Displays Stunning Canvas’ So Unique, You Can’t Match It!

Epoxy Resin Art on Canvas by Jordanne Morris

Jordanne Morris is a local artist with a talent for resin! She specialises in home decor, however, has now began exploring other unique and stunning ways to use epoxy resin on everyday items.

All of Jordannes’ art pieces are made just the way you like it, which gives you the opportunity to choose your own colour palette and canvas size. This means you can fill all those blank walls to suit your personal tastes and interior style.

She’s also able to recreate art pieces that you may have already seen, so if you have something in mind but can’t seem to find it, you can reach out to Jordanne by visiting her website, www.madetomeasureart.com

Contact Info:

+34 678 292 973

Email: jordanne@madetomeasureart.com

Resin Art by Jordanne Morris – Epoxy resin on everyday items, Lazy Susan’s, Serving Trays, Cheese boards, and more

Ireneo Ruiz – The Emotion Artist

Search deeper – Ireneo Ruiz is an artist of emotions

Ireneo is an artist of emotions, an honest painter, so to speak, and a man who has a flair for expressing what he is feeling at the time. His most comfortable style is is Neo surrealism or as Ireneo likes to call it “IreNeosurrealism”.

His exhibition, aptly titled “Reflexiones a Corazon Abierto (open reflections of the heart)” includes a micro-gestural theatre performance, looks at the eternal concept of falling in and out of love, duality, contradiction, pain, romanticism, the inevitable, the ephemeral.

Currently, Ireneo is currently focusing on an international market and is working hand in hand with his representative Jenny Langston, who has initiated possible exhibitions in Wroclaw, Poland and Broadway, England.

Check out his website: ireneoruiz.mystrikingly.com

Email: ireneopinturas@gmail.com

Tel: +34 633 919 677

Painted Pooches, Pussy cats & Ponies

Glenda Lyons creates individual images of your pet or pets. These stunning and heartfelt paintings are not merely a representation, but quite simply, a work of art.

Her artistic approach to pet portraits expresses and visualises your pets in an emotional onset of colours and style. She can print any animal you may have as a pet including dogs, cats, horses, birds, even guinea pigs or pigs.

You can contact Glenda through mobile at +34 678 301 508; emai: glenda.lyons@icloud.com or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/artbyglendalyons/ , as well as on Twitter and Instagram.

Art in Action – An Exciting Day All Around for Everyone

The day not only brought significant talent with local artists, it also brought educational tools for the kids, live entertainment, lots of drink, good food and plenty of the south of Spain’s perpetual sunshine.

More over, this years Art in Action was the greatest turnout of visitors we’ve ever seen! Check out more fun images below…

Fun for the kids

Learning new techniques

Live entertainment

Pet portraits

Heart Break

Don’t miss out on exciting future events! Stay tuned or don’t forget to bookmark The Culture Clique for all your local artists information and more!