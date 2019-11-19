Event in Benahavis: Mozart Child Prodigy

The Arts Society Benahavis Presents – Mozart Child Prodigy

When: TUESDAY 26 NOVEMBER BENAHAVIS TOWN HALL

LECTURE HALL 18.30 PROMPT

The talk will deal with the time the Mozart family spent in London. At eight years old Mozart was already a prolific composer and astonished the Royal Family with his skills as well as entertaining ordinary people in pubs by performing musical tricks! Speaker Dr Graham Griffiths will illustrate his talk with pictures and with excerpts on the keyboard.

Visitors welcome, 12 Euros at the door including a complimentary glass of wine. www.theartssocietybenahavis.com