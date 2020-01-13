An exciting event will be taking place on January 21st, 2020 – NUKA, a therapeutic robot designed to help the elderly, as well as children and those with autism will be in San Pedro. Presenting will be Japanese engineer Takanori Shibata, the Chief Senior Research Scientist, at the AIST (National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science & Technology, Japan) will give a talk about his therapeutic robot named NUKA. Also joining in the presentation will be Rafael Martinez Permuy, a distributor for the therapeutic robot NUKA.

About NUKA the Therapeutic Robot

NUKA is designed as a baby seal that uses animal interactions techniques with several groups of people. The robot reacts, thanks to a set of sensors and mechanisms, or stimuli received from the people it interacts with. The robotic pet understands the usual daytime activities and even sleeps at night.

NUKA resembles a white baby seal

This baby seal measures half a meter in length and weighs about two kilograms, and moves like a real pet. It’s main programming is designed to reduce stress naturally and without medication.

“NUKA incorporates five types of sensors: touch, light, auditory, temperature, and position, with which it can detect people and their environment”

The NUKA smart device is a major breakthrough when it comes to the support care industry, which includes support for the elderly, for those with autism and even children. Takanori points out that people with dementia who use NUKA, will have reductions in pain, agitation and significantly reduce the risk of falls.

Worldwide, NUKA is known as PARO, or Personal Assistant Robot, and is currently being used to support therapies in over 30 countries. NUKA applies animal interaction techniques that helps people with or without dementia, people with disabilities or hospitalised children.

Clinical tests have proven that NUKA reduces blood pressure and muscle tension, reduces the need for medications, improves the relationship between caregivers and patients, and between the patients themselves.

Here are some video links that demonstrate how NUKA works (In Spanish)

There are currently more than 50 million people with dementia globally and it is statistically proven that the population is increasingly aging. Therefore, specific processes are needed in within the support industry. Incorporating technological advances represents an opportunity to be more efficient and achieve better results. The creator of this therapeutic robot, graduated in Electronics and Mechanical Engineering, devised his creature in 1993. Today there are more than 5,000 spread over more than thirty countries. They are used in dementia treatments and for people affected by autism or Down’s syndrome.

EVENT INFORMATION

PRESENTATION PLACE: CK LA QUINTA

ADDRESS: c / Asia, 1 29679 San Pedro de Alcántara Málaga.

WEB ADDRESS: www.cklaquinta.es

DAY: January 21, 2020.

HOUR: 13:00

ASSISTANTS: Media, public officials, entities and key agents in the care sector for the elderly and people with disabilities.

CONTACT PERSON: Victoria Herrero Dtra. Commercial CK La Quinta.

PHONE: 687034447