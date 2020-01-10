Skiing In The Sierra Nevada Resort Spain 2020

Skiing in Sierra Nevada Spain 2020

Sierra Nevada is located in Southern Spain in the Penibético Mountain Range and close to the Mankind Heritage City of Granada. Sierra Nevada is at an altitude of 2100 m with lifts going up to 3282 m. The ski resort is divided in 6 ski areas: Veleta, Laguna de las Yeguas, Borreguiles, Loma Dílar, Parador y Río. There are 30 lifts (2 Gondolas, 15 Chairlifts, 5 Surface lifts and 8 Magic Carpets) and 103 pistes (16 green, 35 blue, 43 red, 9 black). The combined skiing area is 94.8 km. The lift capacity is 49545 skiers/hour. Sierra Nevada also offers 1 Snowpark and 1 Activity Area called Mirlo Blanco. The ski season lasts from December to April.

Accomodation in Sierra Nevada Ski Resort

Accommodation options in Sierra Nevada are essentially split between Self-Catering Apartments or Hotels / Hostels, there are no chalets available in Sierra Nevada however instead, larger parties travelling together can opt for a combination of two or more apartments within the same apartment block or another one of the hotel options. Group rates in hotels tend to be available where 20-25 or more people are travelling together under one booking name.

The Lower-Zone also comprises the two central squares:

Plaza Pradollano & Plaza de Andalucia. This is where the majority of hotels and shops lie as well as the main access to the slopes.

The Mid-Zone is where the majority of self-catering apartment accommodations lie and is home to some of the better restaurants as well as the main nightlife area.

is where the majority of self-catering apartment accommodations lie and is home to some of the better restaurants as well as the main nightlife area. The Top-Zone is also predominantly self-catering accommodation and has direct access to the pistes via the “Virgen de las Nieves” car-park & 6-seater chairlift (not suitable for complete beginners!) without the need to drop down to the central squares.

Skiing Tuition in Sierra Nevada

professional ski & snowboard tuition is available with native English instructors guaranteeing maximum levels of progression whether it be your first time on the snow or if you are looking at pushing yourself further to more advanced techniques.

All of the instructors are appropriately qualified, contracted and experienced for ski and/or snowboard instruction.